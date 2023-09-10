How to make a French omelette: The perfect omelette recipe

There are few dishes more simple, yet so difficult to master, than the French omelette. TAG24 is here to teach you how to make an omelette with this recipe.

By Evan Williams

The French omelette is a straight-forward and simple dish, yet quite difficult to master. It's time to take a look at how to make the perfect omelette with this quick and simple recipe.

Is there any better start to the day than a perfectly made French omelette? © imago/Panthermedia There's something about the perfect French omelette that is, well, perfect. It's creamy, rich, cheesy, buttery, and packed full of flavor, and perfectly pairs with those lightly chopped spring onions that you've scattered over the top. Yet, it can be hard to master, most opting to go with a more American style flip-over omelette instead. Look, there's nothing wrong with that – a classic American omelette is a great time – but the French version is something special, and we're here to help you make one. Whis French omelette recipe you'll be impressing all your friends and family.

How to make a French omelette: Recipe

There's nothing innately difficult or complicated about your standard French omelette. It has very few ingredients, requires very little time, needs basically no equipment, and yet is one of the most satisfying and delicious feeds you can have. The catch, though, is that the technique takes some time to master. Here's what you'll need when making a French omelette: A small-to-medium sized frying pan, preferably non-stick

A silicone spatula, though a small standard turner will also do

Sharp knife

Small bowl

Fork / Whisk

Chopping board There are very few kitchens in the world that won't be equipped with what you need to make an omelette. Indeed, if it isn't equipped, it's not really a kitchen.

You don't need to make it super pretty, the French omelette is about texture and flavor, not looks. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

French omelette recipe | Ingredients

A French omelette is basically just a way to elevate and appreciate the beauty of an egg to its fullest. As such, we shouldn't go with exaggerated flavors like bacon or mushroom. While they can also be great, the best omelette is a well-seasoned but simple one with just a little bit of cheese, a dusting of scallion. Here are the ingredients you need to make a French omelette: 3 eggs

Butter, 3 tablespoons

1/4 of a scallion or chive

Parmesan cheese, 1-2 tablespoons

Salt

Pepper

On the proportions: This recipe will make one omelette that is suitable to feet one person. If you want to make more, then repeat the process again and again until you have served everyone an omelette.

French omelette recipe | Instructions

This is where things actually get a little bit more interesting. You see, it's not in the ingredients or equipment where people fail when it comes to a French omelette, it's in the technique. It's about taking your time, being precise, and perfectly controlling the heat without developing any color on the outside. Here are our instructions for how to make a French omelette Step 1: Crack your three eggs into the small bowl and whisk thoroughly with a fork or a whisk. Alternatively, you can whisk it through a sieve to get the stringy bits out of the egg, incorporate more air, and create a fluffier texture. Step 2: Add a healthy pinch of salt to your egg mixture. Meanwhile, grate your cheese and slice your spring onions or chives extremely thin. Step 3: Heat up a pan to a medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the pan. Make sure that you coat the entire bottom of your pan with the butter and that it is sizzling and popping a bit before moving on. Step 4: Spatula in hand, pour your egg into the melted butter, making sure that all has been removed from the bowl. Step 5: Shake the pan backwards and forwards like you're making scrambled eggs, taking care to use the spatula to keep everything moving in the pan and allowing the egg to curdle. Step 6: Once there is no more runny egg, but it hasn't cooked all the way through, spread it evenly across the bottom of the pan. Step 7: Take it off the heat entirely and add your cheese, sprinkling it evenly across the surface of the egg. Step 8: Carefully, use your spatula to lift one side of the egg up and fold it over slightly, about half an inch across the surface. Step 9: Take your last tbsp of butter and put it in the spot where the egg was that you just folded over. Give the pan a bit of a shake and let that butter loosen up the omelette. Step 10: This is the hard part – slowly and carefully fold it a few more times, so that there is only a little bit left unfolded. Step 11: Take your plate and, while shaking the pan lightly, slowly slide the omelette onto the plate while folding it over one last time. Step 12: Sprinkle with your sliced greens, and a crack of pepper to garnish. The French omelette isn't about extravagance or bold flavors, it's about simplicity and homeliness. Keep it simple, don't go overboard, and enjoy your breakfast.

Fun fact: The hit show The Bear features a perfectly cooked French omelette with a bit of a twist. It's perfect technique, too, so check out the clip!

What is a French omelette, and how is it different?

The French omelette is different from what you'd get in a standard diner based on its texture and ingredients. In general, American (or British) omelettes will have a variety of fillings, including the likes of bacon, sautéd mushrooms, cheeses, and more. On top of that, they are generally cooked on their back, filled with ingredients, and then folded in half. In contrast, a French omelette won't generally have any fillings (though, in this case we used a bit of cheese), and is scrambled first to form a silkier texture. You are not looking for any charring, and instead are looking for a uniform yellow surface with no maillard reaction. It is then folded multiple times rather than just once. Neither omelette is "superior", they are both just different foods. What's great about both, though, is the versatility. While you wouldn't fold much into the French omelette, you can pair it with all sorts of other things to create a fantastic spread.

What to serve with omelette

Smokes salmon goes amazingly well with the French omelette. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images There are really two different answers to the question of what should be served with an omelette. And, indeed, these two different answers will be in response to two different questions – are we talking about fillings or sides? Here are some of the best fillings for a French omelette: Grated cheese (of your preference)

Cream cheese

Chopped herbs

Shallots

Scallion

Chives

Spinach

Mushroom

Bacon / ham Here are some great side dishes to serve alongside your French omelette: Full English breakfast (minus the eggs)

Toast / Sourdough bread

English muffins

Waffles

Smoked salmon

Salad

Fruit salad

Grilled asparagus

A nice cup of coffee Is there anything more homely and heartwarming than a perfectly made French omelette? It's creamy, silky, rich, light, and will go with nearly anything. Honestly, it's just the best!

Omelettes are basic, but tricky to perfect!