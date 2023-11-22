How to make pumpkin pie: A Thanksgiving recipe

With this pumpkin pie recipe, you'll impress your friends and family with the perfect fall and Thanksgiving. Here's how to make pumpkin pie from scratch.

By Evan Williams

Beautiful homemade pumpkin pie is the perfect fall treat and Thanksgiving dessert, so we're here with a quick-and-easy recipe. Here's how to make pumpkin pie, and impress the whole family.

This pumpkin pie recipe will even impress your grandma. © Kelsey Weinkauf / Unsplash With a perfect combination of spices, sugar, and fruity goodness, homemade pumpkin pie is one of the best things to bake this fall. The thing is, though, that many people get flustered when it comes to picking out the ingredients and making one themselves. Exit the store-bought rubbish, and enter a quick and easy way to make a delicious pumpkin pie. In this quick and easy pumpkin pie recipe, TAG24's food writers are here to help you get your bake on. Here's how to make a pumpkin pie in time for Turkey Day.

How to make a pumpkin pie from scratch: Recipe

Pumpkin pie is not a particularly hard dessert to make. The trick is getting that perfect crust – but this is something that time-restricted or cautious cooks can resolve by picking up a 10" frozen pie crust from the supermarket. There are a few pieces of equipment you are going to need: A 10" pie tray (or whatever size you're after)

A nice big pot

A good quality whisk

A mixing bowl

A wire rack

Pre-heated oven at about 375 to 400°F With these items and some great ingredients, it ain't too hard to make a scrumptious pumpkin pie. Let's take a look...

Pumpkin pie recipe | Ingredients

With two main components – the filling and short-crust pastry – you would expect pumpkin pie to have a pretty extensive ingredient list. Actually, it's pretty forward to shop for. Here's what you need for this pumpkin pie recipe: For the pastry 9oz Plain flour

4.5oz Butter

1-3 tbsp Milk

Salt For the pumpkin pie filling 1 entire pumpkin

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice blend (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and ground cloves)

1 cup evaporated milk

2 eggs

Salt You can use the same pumpkin spice blend you use in coffee to make your pie absolutely delicious!



Pumpkin pie recipe | Instructions

Homemade pumpkin pie is a delicious treat for the whole family. © Timothy Wolff / Unsplash Don't feel intimidated by pumpkin pie, it's actually an incredibly quick and easy dessert to put together. The trickiest part, of course, is the pastry crust, so let's start with that. How to make the pumpkin pie crust Step 1: Take the butter out of the fridge, dice it, and let it sit until it is at room temperature. Sift the flour into a food processor, as well as the butter and salt, and blend until the mixture has the consistency of bread crumbs. Food Thanksgiving TikTok treats to serve up the drool-worthy feels Step 2: Slowly add the milk as you blend, allowing the mixture to come together as a dough. Step 3: Dust your countertop with a bit of flour and take your mixture out of the blender. Gently bring the dough together so that it forms a nice, solid blob. Step 4: Allow the mixture to chill for 20-30 minutes. How to make pumpkin pie filling Step 1: In a large bowl, mix the pumpkin and spices with salt, evaporated milk, and sugar. Step 2: Beat your eggs and add these as well, mixing thoroughly with either a strong whisk or a wooden spoon. Step 3: Pre-heat your oven to 350°F. How to put together a pumpkin pie Step 1: Prepare your pie tray by buttering up the inside of the mold. Once covered in butter, dust it with a thin layer of flour. Step 2: Use a solid rolling pin to start rolling out the pastry. Flatten until the pastry is about 1/5 inch thick, being careful not to allow it to tear and keeping it as even as possible. Step 3: Carefully pick up the rolled-out dough and place it in to the pie tin, molding it into the right shape whilst avoiding any tears. Step 4: Partially cook your pastry for about seven minutes, until relatively sealed. Remove and allow to cool for about 10 minutes whilst increasing the oven's heat to about 400°F. Step 5: Put the pumpkin mix into the pie crust evenly so that the entire bottom of the pie is covered at approximately the same thickness. Step 6: Bake for about 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature again back down to about 350°F and bake for another 30 minutes, or until a knife or fork comes out clean when inserted in the center. Step 7: Make sure that you allow it to fully cool before serving, and store in the refrigerator when not eating!

You can even make vegan and gluten-free pumpkin pie. © Didi Miam / Unsplash

Can you make a vegan pumpkin pie?

It is possible to make a vegan pumpkin pie if you replace the eggs, milk, butter, and evaporated milk. Indeed, the pie will not be as buttery and delicious, as this will seriously change its texture. Here are some good replacement ingredients: Butter: Vegan butter, vegetable oil

Vegan butter, vegetable oil Evaporated milk / milk: Coconut cream, coconut milk

Coconut cream, coconut milk Eggs: A thickening agent like cornstarch

Can you make a gluten-free pumpkin pie?

It's incredibly easy to make gluten-free pumpkin pie. All you need to do is replace the flour that has been used in the crust with some kind of gluten-free alternative. Some good options are cornflour, almond flour, oat flour / oatmeal, and rice flour.

How to make easy pumpkin pie with canned pumpkin

Whilst we strongly recommend against using any pre-prepared ingredients in this recipe (they are far less tasty, far more unhealthy, and don't really save that much time), it is possible if you really want to. In the case of using a canned pumpkin purée, or a pre-made pumpkin pie mix, all you will need to do is make the crust as described above (or use a pre-made crust) and put the mix into it. If you use straight pumpkin purée, you need to mix it with the other ingredients listed in our recipe. Everything else is the same. Check out our pumpkin tips to help season and prepare the perfect squash to bake with.

Pumpkin pie is the perfect fall snack!