Thanksgiving TikTok treats to serve up the drool-worthy feels

Looking for simple appetizers or snacks for Thanksgiving? Check out these three simple, yet tasty food recipes from TikTok that will have you wanting more!

By Elyse Johnson

Gobble, gobble! These tasty TikTok treats will have everyone begging for seconds this Thanksgiving. Get those stretchy pants ready. Every foodie's favorite holiday is here... Turkey Day! Though turkey will clearly be on the menu, there are still creative yet delicious ways to switch things up and get your loved ones salivating. These simple and fun TikTok dishes will have everyone begging for more. Here are three festive treats that are perfect for impressing on Thanksgiving Day!

Bacon Cream Cheese Crescent Rolls

Bacon, cream cheese, and crescent rolls – oh my! TikToker simplemadeeats shows how to make this simple appetizer that is sure to fill everybody's belly. © Screenshot/tiktok/simplemadeeats Bacon, cream cheese, and moist rolls? Yes, please! TikToker simplymadeeats may have struck gold with this appetizer. Food How to make pumpkin pie: A Thanksgiving recipe These bacon cream cheese rolls are simply divine and a perfect snack for the early hours of Thanksgiving. All one needs is bacon, cream cheese, and a can or two of Pillsbury crescent rolls - and you'll have the definition of *chef's kiss* on your hands. However, these addictive treats may cause a full belly and leave little room to eat more – so don't over do it. Or do – it is Thanksgiving after all.

Vegan Caramel Pecan Cream Cheese Bar

A gluten-free dessert that can also give everyone a sweet hangover! Tiktoker user butternutbakery's delicious cream cheese bars are a sure win for the holidays. © Screenshot/tiktok/butternutbakery Caution: these dessert bars may cause a severe sweet hangover. But who can resist a caramel coated cream cheese bar with nutty flavor to boot? TikTok user butternutbakery's mouth-watering treat is the perfect way to end a delicious feast – and has that fall photo aesthetic too. The recipe is easy to make, as the content creator breaks down on her blog. Oh, did we mention this is a vegan dish, and it's also gluten-free? Dig in, turkeys!

Thanksgiving Rice Krispy Treat

TikToker seasonallysweet shows off a unique spin on the classic Rice Krispie treat that is fun for kids and adults to make. © Screenshot/tiktok/seasonallysweet It's not Thanksgiving without at least one turkey-shaped dish or treat. And what's a better a combo than a gooey, Rice Krispie treat and chocolate? Tiktoker seasonallysweet shows how to create this cute treat that's a good one to munch on whether before the feast or after – or for guests to take home for later. It's fun to make and design, too. This snack is also a hit with the kiddies – or really anyone with a sweet tooth.