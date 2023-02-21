What is a king cake? The story behind the quintessential Mardi Gras treat

New Orleans, Louisiana – Mardi Gras is upon us, which means now is the time to devour a traditional treat. Get that king cake in you while you still can!

A king cake tends to be decorated with the colors of Mardi Gras: purple, green, and gold. © 123rf/bhofack2

King cake is everywhere in Louisiana during Mardi Gras season.

The carnival season starts on Three Kings Day and culminates with the celebration of Mardi Gras, which means "Fat Tuesday" in French.

Fat Tuesday is all about indulging all the decedent, and fatty foods before lent, the 40 day-long fasting period that goes until Easter, begins.

Being Christian is not a requirement for enjoying a king cake but in some cultures, it's considered blasphemous to eat a king cake before Three Kings Day – and most bakeries stop making them on Mardi Gras. That means time is running out to indulge in this tasty treat.

A king cake, has many forms and flavors, though traditionally it's cinnamon and vanilla flavored. It tends to be iced, nice, and decorated with the colors of Mardi Gras, purple, green, and gold. Sometimes it's filled with custard, or cream cheese, and is more like a danish.

As New York Times pointed out, commercial cakes tend towards danishes and over the years the traditional king cake flavors have expanded thanks to immigrants to the area, Honduran immigrants added hibiscus.

But this cake isn't just special because it has a season. It also has something special inside: a baby.

Well, small plastic baby figurine, that is.