National Sangria Day: Holiday-inspired recipes to shake up!

What better way to celebrate National Sangria Day than with some festive, holiday-inspired sangria drinks? Check out a few of our favorite recipes.

By Taylor Kamnetz

In honor of National Sangria Day, give one of these drink recipes a spin to get into the holiday spirit!

Craft up some festive sangrias for National Sangria Day! © Collage: Unsplash/@tonicuenca & @amandavickcreative Once a year, National Sangria Day comes around to remind the wine and fruit lovers of the world that every season is perfect for sangria – even the chilly months! From white wines and red wines to sparkling wines and spirits, there are many ways to craft up a hefty sangria that packs a punch. While social media is bustling with recipes for winter sangria, we figured we'd save you some time by compiling a list of our favorite holiday sangrias, and just how to make them. Without further ado, here are three sangria recipes to craft up for National Sangria Day in the midst of the holiday season drink-fest!

Holiday Sangria (red wine-based)

A red wine-based sangria adds the perfect amount of holiday cheer to National Sangria Day! © Unsplash/@brookelark This holiday sangria recipe by Joyful Healthy Eats is perfect for red wine lovers, as its base is a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. Here's all you need to shake up this festive boozy bev: a dash of agave nectar

1/4 cup of grand Marnier

1/4 cup of brandy

sliced orange, lime, and pear

1/2 cup of pomegranate seeds

two cinnamon sticks

1 bottle of cabernet sauvignon

3/4 cups of ginger ale. All you have to do is add all the ingredients together in a pitcher sans the ginger ale, and stir to combine. Store the holiday sangria in the fridge, and when it's near time to serve, top the pitcher off with the required ginger ale, and serve with or without ice! Yep – it's that easy!

Cranberry apple white Christmas Sangria (white wine-based)

A white wine-based sangria is perfect for the holiday season! © Unsplash/@tspoonphoto This "White Christmas" sangria recipe from The Chunky Chef will have you feeling buzzy and bright this National Sangria Day, or any day of the year for that matter!



Just grab: 1 bottle of pinot grigio

1 bottle of sparkling grape juice

3/4 cup of whole cranberries

a handful of halved cranberries

1/2 cup of chopped seedless green grapes, chopped Granny Smith apples, a few rosemary sprigs

club soda To make things extra festive, grab some corn syrup and coconut flakes to spruce up the glass when it's time to serve! To make this cran-apple sangria, add all the ingredients except the club soda to a large pitcher and stir to combine. After refrigerating the mix for about four hours, remove it, and rim your glasses with coconut flakes by dipping them in corn syrup. Pour the chilled sangria mix into each glass, and top it off with a splash of club soda, some fruit, and a rosemary sprig. This white Christmas cran-apple sangria screams "'tis the season!"

Sparkling fruit Sangria (sparkling wine-based)

Sparkling fruit sangria doesn't have to be reserved for summer-only! © Unsplash/@foodess Easy, peasy, sangria squeezy! This sparkling fruit sangria by Sally's Baking Addiction is the perfect refreshment for those who don't mind a splash of summer in the winter months. After all, every state doesn't endure an arctic blast during the holiday season, or for National Sangria Day. To craft up this bubbly sangria, you'll need: one orange

1/2 a thinly sliced lemon

1 cup of blueberries

1 cup of raspberries

10 sliced strawberries

1 cup of orange juice

1 bottle of sweet white wine like Moscato or Riesling

1 bottle of champagne. Toss all the fruit and orange juice into a pitcher, add the sweet white wine of your choice, and refrigerate for 3-24 hours. When you're ready to serve, add the bottle of champagne. If desired, toss 1/4 cup of brandy into the mix for an extra punch. Next, pick a festive glass and pour yourself and your loved ones some fruity sangria.