New study finds snacks could be as addictive as smoking and drinking

London, UK - Snacks and sweets can cause cravings similar to those caused by alcohol and cigarettes, according to scientists in Brazil, Spain, and the US.

Snacks and sweets provide similar dopamine rushes to nicotine and alcohol. © Unsplash/@amgee88

Framing processed junk food as "addictive substances" could be needed to address health-related concerns, according to the findings, which were published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ).



The need is likely greatest in countries where obesity and related diseases such as diabetes are on the increase.

The researchers pointed out that not only is the "reported prevalence" of addiction similar to that of alcohol and tobacco, but it even surpasses it when it comes to people classed as obese or as binge-eaters.

The level of "implied" junk food addiction in children, who are too young to purchase alcohol legally and usually too young to buy cigarettes, was described by the researchers as "unprecedented," suggesting it could exceed the levels of addiction to smoking and booze seen in affected adults.