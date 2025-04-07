Measles outbreak claims another Texas child's life as disease continue to spread

Lubbock, Texas - A measles outbreak has killed a second child in Texas, authorities said Sunday, with almost 650 people now infected as the highly contagious disease spreads.

"We are deeply saddened to report that a school-aged child who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away," Aaron Davis, vice president of UMC Health System, told AFP.

The child had been receiving treatment for "complications of measles" in hospital, he said, adding they were "not vaccinated against measles and had no known underlying health conditions."

As the US grapples with its worst measles outbreak in years, President Donald Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has alarmed health experts with his past rhetoric downplaying the importance of vaccines, as well as the mass firing of workers at health agencies.

On Sunday, however, RFK Jr. conceded that "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine."

He added that his Health and Human Services (HHS) department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were supporting distribution of the shots in Texas.

Kennedy, who said he had traveled to Texas to comfort the child's family, also tallied "642 confirmed cases of measles across 22 states, 499 of those in Texas" as of Sunday.