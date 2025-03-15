Health Secretary RFK Jr. suggests vitamins as US measles cases continue to rise

Washington DC - The number of measles cases continues to rise in the southern US, as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. casts doubts on vaccines and suggests Vitamin A and cod liver oil to combat the highly contagious disease.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suggested vitamin A and cod liver oil as answers to the measles outbreak. © REUTERS

In the two hardest-hit states of Texas and New Mexico, the number of cases has risen to around 300, according to local authorities. With a few exceptions, all those infected had not been vaccinated.

In Texas, measles cases rose to 259, with 34 infected people requiring hospital treatment, local authorities reported. A child died of measles in Texas in February. At that time, there were 124 confirmed measles cases in the state.

The New York Times reported that the outbreak began in late January when two cases were discovered in the rural community of Gaines County on Texas' western border with New Mexico. The virus then spread there, causing one death in that state that has not yet been fully clarified.

RFK Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, did explain the importance of immunization in several interviews, but also described it as a personal choice.

At the same time, he claimed in an interview on Fox News, that vaccinations have side effects and that there are also deaths.

Vaccination also causes all the diseases that measles causes, he claimed – a statement that is considered false and dangerous by major US health experts. In other interviews, he referred to vitamin A and cod liver oil as cures.