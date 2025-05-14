US overdose deaths fall sharply as opioid crisis sees marked improvement

Washington DC - US drug overdose deaths fell sharply in 2024 to hit their lowest level in five years, offering hope in the nation's long-running opioid crisis, new data showed Wednesday.

An estimated 80,391 people died from drug overdoses in 2024 – a 27% drop from the 110,035 deaths recorded the year before and the lowest level since 2019.

Deaths involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl – the primary driver of the current epidemic – also plunged, from roughly 76,000 in 2023 to 48,422 last year.

Only two states, South Dakota and Nevada, saw increases.

The decline came under former president Joe Biden, whose administration expanded access to addiction treatment and made the opioid reversal drug naloxone a central focus of national drug policy.

But the Donald Trump administration, which returned to power in January, was quick to claim credit.

"Since President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2017, Congressional support has enabled CDC to expand critical data systems and strengthen overdose prevention capacity across all states," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

"Despite these overall improvements, overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44, underscoring the need for ongoing efforts to maintain this progress," the statement added.