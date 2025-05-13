China demands US "stop smearing and shifting blame" on fentanyl crisis

Beijing, China - China told the US on Tuesday to "stop smearing and shifting blame" on the causes of its fentanyl crisis, condemning Washington's "unreasonable" tariffs imposed over the issue.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r.) and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer hold a news conference in Geneva on May 12, 2025, to give details of "substantial progress" following a two-day closed-door meeting between US and China top officials aimed at ending the tariff war. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The US and China on Monday announced a deal to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, an outcome Trump dubbed a "total reset."

Under that agreement, the US agreed to lower its tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% while China will reduce its own to 10%.

The US additional tariff rate remains higher than China's because it includes a 20% levy over Trump's complaints about Chinese exports of chemicals used to make fentanyl.

The US has seen tens of thousands of deaths related to opioids like fentanyl annually, though the latest figures – for 2023 – showed a decrease from the prior year.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Monday that "both the Chinese and United States agreed to work constructively together on fentanyl and there is a positive path forward there as well."