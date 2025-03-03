Vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backs measles jab amid deadly outbreak

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine skeptic, voiced support on Sunday for the measles jab, as an outbreak of the disease spreads in the southwest.

An unvaccinated child died in late February in Texas in the first US fatality from the highly contagious disease in a decade.

Recently confirmed as health secretary, Kennedy has previously made numerous false and misleading claims about the safety of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and had downplayed the growing outbreak, saying annual outbreaks were "not unusual."

But on Sunday, Kennedy said he was "deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak," in an opinion piece published by Fox News.

"Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons," he wrote.

However, he said "the decision to vaccinate is a personal one," and urged all parents to "consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine."

He said he had directed federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to provide support to Texas health authorities.