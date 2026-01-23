Body mod addict turns herself into a real-life vampire doll with radical fang piercings

Hanover, Germany - Leyla has transformed herself into a real-life vampire doll through the use of radical tattoos and extreme body modifications, including a pair of piercings that poke out of her mouth like fangs.

A quick scroll through Leyla's social media reveals just how extensive and radical her body modification journey has become.

Boasting more than 15,000 followers on TikTok, where she goes as @vampdollyley, Leyla has made a name for herself with the radical things she has done to her body.

The most immediately noticeable feature is the extent of her tattoos, which cover an enormous amount of her skin.

They give off a gothic vibe, with spiders in webs and a color palette that's more or less purely black and white. She complements this with various accessories and makeup.

What's most remarkable, however, is not her tattoo collection but her insane collection of piercings, which truly sells her goal of becoming a real-life vampire doll.

The piercing that most gives away the vampire look is a set of fangs that hang down beneath her lips.

They don't seem to be embedded in her mouth. Instead, they are piercings that go through her upper lip and stick out over the front of her teeth.

Leyla isn't the first person to use radical body modifications to transform themself into a mythical creature. Most famously, Anthony Loffredo turned himself into a "black alien" through the use of increasingly gruesome procedures.