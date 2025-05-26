Influencer "Black Alien" slices up his face with latest gruesome body mod

Puebla, Mexico - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has again upped the ante with his latest body modification, which saw him scratch bloody scars into his heavily- tattooed head.

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has updated his body mod collection, this time with scarification too gruesome to show here. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@black.alien.projec

Loffredo has made a name for himself by making radical changes to his body that have transformed him from an everyday human into a "Black Alien."

Over the years, he has chopped off his nose, amputated his fingers, and covered his entire body in radical blackout inkings.

Subdermal implants lurk beneath his skin, and even his eyeballs are tattooed black.

He has not been afraid of brutal and bloody scarification in the past either, and so he has now returned with a recent post on his Instagram, where he has 1.3 million followers and goes by @the_black_alien_project.

"My Fresh New Face Aliens Ëvolution 68%," Loffredo captioned a post on May 16. "Black Alíen Project Évolution 68%."

The photos of the procedure are so gory that you'll have to see them for yourself, but they show Loffredo lying on his back after having his forehead chopped up with a knife.

A gloved hand is seen wiping the top of his head with some kind of cloth. The glove is covered in blood, and you can clearly see cuts covering his scalp, newly made by a body modification specialist.

In a second image you can see the new scars a little while later, sprouting up like new eyebrows above Loffredo's eyes.