Body mod fanatic makes tattoo out of cut-up skin with gruesome technique

Plasencia, Spain - Alba Ginés has made a name for herself with her remarkable body modification and tattoo work, but it's her use of scarification that truly takes the breath away!

Alba Ginés has made a name for herself with her scarification work, which involves cutting into skin and making tattoos out of the scars. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@alba_professionalpiercer & Screenshot/TikTok/@alba_professionalpiercer

Ginés has been a body artist for many years now, helping people with all sorts of modifications, including a range of intricate and alternative piercings.

What's most remarkable about her body mod journey, however, is her use of scarification, a process that – despite how gruesome it is – is becoming more and more popular among extreme body modifiers.

Scarification involves the use of a knife or scalpel to cut into the skin and sketch intricate patterns. It can also be done by removing entire chunks of skin, like in the case of Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo.

Once the cuts have been made, the scars heal in the pattern that was traced into the person's skin, forming a kind of tattoo out of the scar tissue.

In one photograph shared by Ginés on Instagram, where she has thousands of followers and goes by @alba_professionalpiercer, scars in someone's skin form a leaf pattern.

Ginés has been involved in scarification for years, and a clip from 2022 showed off a montage of bloody cuts and scrapes that have been used to form gruesome tattoos.

She's not the only one to use scarification, either, as a number of serious body modifiers have also used it to trace shapes and patterns into their face and body.