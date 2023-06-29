Doja Cat's new tattoos have social media users questioning the meaning

Los Angeles, California - Grammy-winning singer Doja Cat is no stranger to the wonderful world of tattoos , but her latest inkings have some social media users a bit perplexed.

Doja Cat shows off her latest tattoos by MR.K on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

Doja Cat seems to be rebranding herself, and we're here for it!

When the Attention singer first debuted her massive bat skeleton back tattoo in May, her fans and the rest of the world were captivated.

However, it seems the music artist's tattoo work by Bang Bang tattoo artist MR.K extends beyond her massive back piece, which Doja previously shared is the "symbol of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

This week, the 27-year-old showed off a few additional tattoos done by MR. K, but this one has fans talking in the comments.

The carousel post on Instagram shows several snaps, with one showing off the spider addition to her back tattoo, while another photo shines a light on her hand tattoo that features an eyeball with a sword through it, the number nine and the number five, as well as various dot and linework to add a layer of intricacy to the ink.

However, some of Doja's new ink has led some foes to sound off in the comments section with accusations, causing her fans to come running to her defense.