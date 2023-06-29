Doja Cat's new tattoos have social media users questioning the meaning
Los Angeles, California - Grammy-winning singer Doja Cat is no stranger to the wonderful world of tattoos, but her latest inkings have some social media users a bit perplexed.
Doja Cat seems to be rebranding herself, and we're here for it!
When the Attention singer first debuted her massive bat skeleton back tattoo in May, her fans and the rest of the world were captivated.
However, it seems the music artist's tattoo work by Bang Bang tattoo artist MR.K extends beyond her massive back piece, which Doja previously shared is the "symbol of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."
This week, the 27-year-old showed off a few additional tattoos done by MR. K, but this one has fans talking in the comments.
The carousel post on Instagram shows several snaps, with one showing off the spider addition to her back tattoo, while another photo shines a light on her hand tattoo that features an eyeball with a sword through it, the number nine and the number five, as well as various dot and linework to add a layer of intricacy to the ink.
However, some of Doja's new ink has led some foes to sound off in the comments section with accusations, causing her fans to come running to her defense.
Doja Cat's fans and foes sound off about the singer's tattoos
In the comments section of her latest tattoo post on IG, one fan wrote: "Continue the satan allegations so the tour tickets are cheap please." Another commented, "Someone please call this woman and make sure she's okay."
However, Doja's fans weren't having the hate, and one user slammed others for their lack of understanding.
One social media user chimed in: "I feel like a lot of you need to look into what Satanism is all about. Not praising Satan and doing sacrifices and all that other bs. If she decided her beliefs align with Satanism it's 1. none of anyone's business 2. Doesn't make her a bad person and 3. No one cares what your religion is and no one wants to hear about it."
So long as Doja Cat is living her truth and isn't hurting anyone in the process, we're here for it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat