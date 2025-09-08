Ink addict Remy shares deep dive into radical face tattoo journey

Lethbridge, Canada - Ink addict and body artist Remy Schofield has coated himself in colorful and radical tattoos . Now, he's shared some insights into the unique inkings that adorn his face.

In a recent video, Remy opened up about the incredibly detailed and vibrant tattoos that cover much of his face. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has amassed a huge following by sharing the many fascinating trials and tribulations that come with being one of the most tattooed people in not just Canada, but in the entire world.

From topics like how to tattoo over black to his crazy ear piercings and gasp-inducing below-the-belt body modifications, there are few topics that Remy isn't willing to discuss with his more than 167,000 fans.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram, Remy went into detail about the colorful and complicated tattoos that coat his face, offering an insight into the process.

"This is in reference to the newly-done head and face roses," Remy said in reply to a fan's comment that read, "Gorgeous! My favorite colors so far."

"This was kind of more or less the plan for a long time," he explained. "There's always so many things to get to... I've got probably my next six months to a year planned at all times."

"And then it's just, like, 'Alright, I gotta do this thing, that thing, this thing, that thing, you know? When we did the neck and the arm roses it was always just a matter of time before we did the ones on my head."