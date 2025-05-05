Ink addict spends $70,000 in demonic body mod transformation

Houston, Texas - Orylan has covered her body in hundreds of tattoos and a huge selection of body modifications, spending about $70,000 on a transformation some call "demonic."

Orylan said that while some people refer to her as a "Demon," she loves her mods and wouldn't change a thing. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@orylan1999

Kierstyn Milligan, who goes by @orylan1999 on Instagram, has gathered more than 144,000 followers by sharing her remarkable body modification journey and some of the struggles along the way.

A few years back, she hit out against people who called her "demonic" and reiterated the love she has for her unique look.

Last year, she went through some health struggles and took her loving audience along for the ride.

Famous for her split tongue, which allows her to taste two things at once, Orylan is known for tattooed eyes, brightly colored hair, crazy subdermal implants, and wearing her heart on her sleeve.

It's exactly that habit which led her to open up and talk about how all the haters and commentators have influenced her, and the motivation behind spending $70,000 on mods.

"Most people will say I should have never changed myself, but beauty is subjective, and I believe the way I look now is the beauty I've always wanted to achieve," she was cited by the Daily Mail as telling NeedToKnow.

"When some people see my eyes, they stare and point and say nothing, others give me ugly looks, and some will straight up get in my face and say they hate it," she explained.