Ja Morant debuts a pair of massive Kobe Bryant tattoos!

Miami, Florida - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is making headlines again, but this time it's for something more positive – a massive full-back tattoo featuring noneother than Kobe Bryant himself.

Ja Morant got a massive back tattoo featuring two Kobe Bryant tributes. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ortega_ink

Months after Ja Morant worried fans with a cryptic goodbye message on Instagram, the NBA player flew down to Miami for what could be his greatest ink journey yet – two massive Kobe Bryant tributes.

The folks at Onder Ink helped him get there over a ten-hour period, working on a full-back tattoo that features two Kobe Bryant tributes. The piece also references Morant's own life and career.

Bryant's jersey number, 24, is inked onto Ja Morant's lower back. On top of that, the word "Mentality" is featured, a clear call out to the Lakers legend's "Mamba Mentality".

Tattoo artist Andres Ortega, who gave Ja Morant his ink, shared the work on Instagram, captioning it "Back tattoo n front on Jamorant".



