Ja Morant debuts a pair of massive Kobe Bryant tattoos!
Miami, Florida - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is making headlines again, but this time it's for something more positive – a massive full-back tattoo featuring noneother than Kobe Bryant himself.
Months after Ja Morant worried fans with a cryptic goodbye message on Instagram, the NBA player flew down to Miami for what could be his greatest ink journey yet – two massive Kobe Bryant tributes.
The folks at Onder Ink helped him get there over a ten-hour period, working on a full-back tattoo that features two Kobe Bryant tributes. The piece also references Morant's own life and career.
Bryant's jersey number, 24, is inked onto Ja Morant's lower back. On top of that, the word "Mentality" is featured, a clear call out to the Lakers legend's "Mamba Mentality".
Tattoo artist Andres Ortega, who gave Ja Morant his ink, shared the work on Instagram, captioning it "Back tattoo n front on Jamorant".
Ja Morant's ink gets mixed reception
Morant is no stranger to controversy. Back in May, he was suspended by the Grizzlies after posting multiple gun videos on social media, and that incident is clearly still top of mind for some fans.
One commented on Ortega's Instagram post "Lmao I'm surprised there's not a Glock on his back".
"Soft, earn your tattoos," another user wrote, suggesting that Morant would have been put under anesthetic for the duration of the tattoo session
Only last week, rapper Tyga faced similar backlash for an eight-hour tattoo job.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ortega_ink