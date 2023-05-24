Ja Morant worries fans with cryptic "Bye" messages

Memphis, Tennessee - NBA superstar Ja Morant appears to be stepping away from the spotlight to work on his mental health as fans have expressed concern for his wellbeing.

NBA fans around the world are expressing concern for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he shared cryptic messages on Instagram. © JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Basketball fans around the world are expressing major concern for the Memphis Grizzlies star after he posted cryptic messages on Instagram about his family. The posts come amid his second suspension from NBA play for appearing on IG live while holding a gun.

In a slew of Instagram stories posted Wednesday morning, the point guard expressed his love for his mother, father, and 3-year-old daughter before ending with a photo of himself captioned, "bye."

While the messages have since been deleted, screenshots of Morant’s IG story, where he boasts 9.6 million followers, have circulated on social media.

Per TMZ, police did a welfare check on Morant following his posts. The young hooper said he is not in danger, and is just taking a break from social media.

The NBA world, however, is still uneasy following Morant's messages and immediately took to Twitter to share positive thoughts and prayers for his mental health.