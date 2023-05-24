Ja Morant worries fans with cryptic "Bye" messages
Memphis, Tennessee - NBA superstar Ja Morant appears to be stepping away from the spotlight to work on his mental health as fans have expressed concern for his wellbeing.
Basketball fans around the world are expressing major concern for the Memphis Grizzlies star after he posted cryptic messages on Instagram about his family. The posts come amid his second suspension from NBA play for appearing on IG live while holding a gun.
In a slew of Instagram stories posted Wednesday morning, the point guard expressed his love for his mother, father, and 3-year-old daughter before ending with a photo of himself captioned, "bye."
While the messages have since been deleted, screenshots of Morant’s IG story, where he boasts 9.6 million followers, have circulated on social media.
Per TMZ, police did a welfare check on Morant following his posts. The young hooper said he is not in danger, and is just taking a break from social media.
The NBA world, however, is still uneasy following Morant's messages and immediately took to Twitter to share positive thoughts and prayers for his mental health.
Fans react to Ja Morant's cryptic social media posts
The 23-year-old received an outpouring of support from fans.
"Never know what a person is going through," one fan tweeted. "God bless him."
"???????????? Please be okay, I hope those in his circle are checking on him and helping him," another added.
"Everyone needs to stop speculating about what this means because you don’t know. Just hoping Ja is all good," another fan wrote.
"Take care of your mental health first @JaMorant," another said.
Morant received heavy backlash after his second incident appearing with a gun in a video on social media surfaced last week. He was again suspended from the Memphis Grizzlies' team activities.
"I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," he said in response.
He added: "I’m committed to continuing to work on myself."
The second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and former NBA Rookie of the year led Memphis to their third-straight NBA Western Conference Finals appearance this year.
If you or someone you know need help or is struggling with a mental health crisis or emotional distress, please call the MentalHealth Hotline at 1-866-903-3787 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP