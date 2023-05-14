Ja Morant suspended by Grizzlies after another gun video on social media

Memphis, Tennessee – The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities on Sunday after the All-Star point guard appeared to again be holding a gun during a social media video.

Morant previously served an eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NBA for being seen holding a gun live on Instagram while at a club when Memphis was playing in Denver in early March.



In the latest video, Morant is in a vehicle and appears to have a gun in his hands while someone else filmed him and broadcast it live on Instagram.

"We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The Grizzlies said Morant is suspended "pending league review."

The NBA suspended Morant earlier this season for "conduct detrimental to the league."

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement in March. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."