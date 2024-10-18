Liam Payne got a haunting tattoo inked shortly before his death

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Late last year, amidst battles with addiction and stints in rehab, former One Direction singer Liam Payne got a tattoo that, in hindsight, is a little bit haunting.

Liam Payne got a haunting tattoo before his death in Argentina. © AFP/Tobias Schwarz

Earlier this week, Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Pronounced dead at the scene, his passing has sent a ripple of sadness through the One Direction fandom.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," wrote his One Direction bandmates in a joint statement.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say."

Payne's tragic accident has led to an outpouring of grief among fans, leading many to speculate as to how he died, as new details have come to light over the last few days.