Liam Payne got a haunting tattoo inked shortly before his death
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Late last year, amidst battles with addiction and stints in rehab, former One Direction singer Liam Payne got a tattoo that, in hindsight, is a little bit haunting.
Earlier this week, Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.
Pronounced dead at the scene, his passing has sent a ripple of sadness through the One Direction fandom.
"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," wrote his One Direction bandmates in a joint statement.
"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say."
Payne's tragic accident has led to an outpouring of grief among fans, leading many to speculate as to how he died, as new details have come to light over the last few days.
Liam Payne's recent tattoo may offer a haunting insight
Amid the speculation, some have pointed to a massive tattoo inked across his chest a year before his death.
While Payne had reportedly been in good spirits in the days before his passing, it may offer an insight into his state of mind.
Over the last few years, Payne had struggled with addiction and even spent stints in rehab.
Following a stay late last year, Payne visited famed tattooist Certified Letter Boy to get the piece inked into his skin.
The tattoo read, "Where dark meets light," and was printed in large lettering across his chest. Speaking to The Sun, his former tattoo artist explained that it was a reminder that hope can be found in dark places.
"It reflects Liam's journey and the universal truth that in our darkest moments, there's always a way back," Certified Letter Boy said.
Cover photo: AFP/Tobias Schwarz