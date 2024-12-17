Luigi Mangione tattoos go viral after his arrest for UnitedHealth CEO killing
Tattoos supporting alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione have started popping up on social media after the 26-year-old was arrested last week.
Luigi Mangione has been charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on December 4, triggering a variety of reactions across social media.
Since Mangione's identity was revealed, a manifesto found on him when he was arrested has triggered a widespread conversation about the healthcare system in the US.
Online, some have used Mangione's apparent motivation as a way to justify the alleged murder as vigilante justice, while the 26-year-old's looks have even become the center of a flood of popular internet memes.
Now, disturbing tattoos glorifying the alleged killer have started to pop up on social media, some including not only Mangione's face but even bullet casings and references to conspiracy theories.
Disturbing tattoos supporting Luigi Mangione appear online
A few days ago, Toronto tattooist Glen Hartless shared an inking he did for a client which featured Mangione's portrait, surrounded by bullet casings.
Written down the side of the tattoo were the words "delay," "deny," and "defend," and behind Mangione's face is what seems to be the Guy Fawkes mask from V for Vendetta.
The mask has commonly been used as a symbol of the hacktivist group "Anonymous" and is also utilized in a number of other activist movements.
It seems that Hartless is not alone in his Mangione tattoo experience, with one person posting an inking on X, captioned "People are already getting Luigi Mangione tattoos."
Cover photo: AFP/Jeff Swensen/Getty Images