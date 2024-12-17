Luigi Mangione tattoos go viral after his arrest for UnitedHealth CEO killing

Tattoos supporting alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione have started popping up on social media after the 26-year-old was arrested last week.

Disturbing tattoos supporting Luigi Mangione have started to appear online. © AFP/Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione has been charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on December 4, triggering a variety of reactions across social media.

Since Mangione's identity was revealed, a manifesto found on him when he was arrested has triggered a widespread conversation about the healthcare system in the US.

Online, some have used Mangione's apparent motivation as a way to justify the alleged murder as vigilante justice, while the 26-year-old's looks have even become the center of a flood of popular internet memes.

Now, disturbing tattoos glorifying the alleged killer have started to pop up on social media, some including not only Mangione's face but even bullet casings and references to conspiracy theories.