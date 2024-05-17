Mom told she'll "go to hell" for her tattoos, but she says "Jesus would love my ink"

Kidderminster, UK - Melissa "Missy" Sloan is famous for her extraordinary set of radical tattoos , but they don't come without their own set of challenges. Now, she's hitting back at haters in the most dramatic of ways.

Melissa Sloan says that Jesus would "love" her tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284

Missy, known to many as Britain's most tattooed mom, has a true ink addiction, getting family members to give her new body-art multiple times a week after the local studio banned her for having too many.

As time went on, though, Missy's tattoo addiction took further tolls on her personal light, leading her to miss out on her children's nativity play, and even get shunned from her own mother's funeral, all on account of her unusual look.

Now, things have gone truly too far after she revealed back in April that a priest at her church had banned her from attending services.

As a devoted Christian, the ban took a toll on Sloan, especially amidst constant online and in-person trolling that sees her told she'll "burn in hell."