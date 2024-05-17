Mom told she'll "go to hell" for her tattoos, but she says "Jesus would love my ink"
Kidderminster, UK - Melissa "Missy" Sloan is famous for her extraordinary set of radical tattoos, but they don't come without their own set of challenges. Now, she's hitting back at haters in the most dramatic of ways.
Missy, known to many as Britain's most tattooed mom, has a true ink addiction, getting family members to give her new body-art multiple times a week after the local studio banned her for having too many.
As time went on, though, Missy's tattoo addiction took further tolls on her personal light, leading her to miss out on her children's nativity play, and even get shunned from her own mother's funeral, all on account of her unusual look.
Now, things have gone truly too far after she revealed back in April that a priest at her church had banned her from attending services.
As a devoted Christian, the ban took a toll on Sloan, especially amidst constant online and in-person trolling that sees her told she'll "burn in hell."
Tatted mom defends ink after being banned from church
"I get messages saying I'll go to hell when I pass because they say Jesus won't accept me for what I look like," explained Missy in an interview with the Daily Star. This is largely, she said, because her tattoos make her a "sinner" in some people's eyes.
"People online say I'll go to hell and burn," she said. "I just think they're off their rockers; I'm open arms me. Jesus would love me, he loves everyone. We're all God's children."
"I think Jesus would like my tattoos, maybe Jesus could have some on his face, like me. He'd probably get a cross, a crucifix. I'd be there, tattooing him up!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284