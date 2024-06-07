Tattoo obsessive turns herself into demonic figure in "masterpiece" transformation

Phoenix, Arizona - One tattoo and body modification enthusiast has taken her dedication to the art to a whole new level – and gained thousands of followers in the process!

Kris Kai is covered in radical body mods and black out tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kriskai4

Kris Kai, who goes by @kriskai4 on Instagram, has totally transformed her body throughout the years.

Nowadays, with her torso and arms completely covered in subdermal implants and "bio-wires," nearly every inch of her body is covered in either tattoos or some other body mod.

Often posting scantily-clad snaps in bondage gear, Kris' look is almost a cross between demonic and android, making her look a sci-fi or cyberpunk character.

She came into public attention in particular when body modification legend Steve Haworth shared snaps of her on his Instagram page. In the post, he described her as "a masterpiece transformed into a canvas of self-expression."

Haworth himself is the self-described "Modfather creator" and innovator of subdermal implants.

He has been involved in many radical body modifications over the years, notably the Black Alien Project, and recently even helped Harry Hoofcloppen get four additional nipples added to his chest.

It turns out that Haworth also played a role in Kris Kai's crazy transformation, telling his social media following: "From concept to completion, this body modification journey is a testament to the fusion of skill, creativity, and commitment."