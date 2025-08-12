Tom Holland's matching tattoo with Zendaya finally revealed!

Boston, Massachusetts - Tom Holland's matching ink with Zendaya has finally been revealed in a saucy snap that shows his tattoo tribute – a small "z" under his arm" – in all its glory.

Tom Holland's adorable matching tattoo with Zendaya has finally made it into the light of day! © AFP/Michel Loccisano/Getty Images

Fans went wild when in January it was revealed that Tom and Zendaya got matching tattoos in the lead-up to their engagement.

It turned out that on November 27, 2024, they both went to the Boston Tattoo Company and had tattoo tributes inked into their skin by body artist Lily Jarnryd.

Zendaya's inking didn't take long to be revealed, taking the form of a small "t" inked below her arm on the side of her ribcage.

Until recently, however, we'd never been given a glimpse into Tom's matching ink, which we'd imagined wouldn't have been too different from what the Euphoria star had done.

In a saucy new shirtless snap shared by Buzzing Pop on X, Tom debuted a tiny "z" tattoo inked in exactly the same place as Zendaya's tribute.

The cute couple decided to get matching tattoos shortly before they got engaged over the holidays. Soon after the sweet affair, Zendaya was seen flaunting a hefty diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well-prepared," the Spider-Man actor's father, Dominic, told People Magazine shortly afterward.