How to see the best Christmas lights in New York City

It's holly jolly time for a New York City Christmas. Wondering how to take in the best NYC light displays of the season? Here's how to find them.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – It's holly jolly time for a New York City Christmas. Wondering how to take in the best lights and sights of the season? Look no further!

New York City is known as the place to be during Christmastime, with many local neighborhoods putting on big displays. But where can you see the best and brightest lights in the city? © Collage: TAG24/Lena Grotticelli New York at Christmastime is surely iconic. But looking for the best and brightest lights of the season may be a confusing winter wonderland to trudge through. What are the very best lights in the Big Apple and where a can you find them? Locals have many differing opinions, but it's widely agreed that the tourist spots on Fifth Avenue, and a few standout outliers, are the places to be and see this holiday season. Read on for how to find the best Christmas lights spots in New York.

How to see the Saks Fifth Avenue Christmas light show

In 2023, Saks Fifth Avenue collaborated on their annual light show with luxury brand Dior for Carousel of Dreams. © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli The Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show on the facade of the Saks Fifth Avenue store at 611 5th Avenue in Manhattan is arguably the can't-miss light display in all of New York during Christmas. Located right in front of the Rockefeller Center tree and next to St. Patrick's Cathedral, the show can be viewed even when the crowds swell. All you have to do is look up. Shows run every day during the season from about 4:35 to 10:35 PM, running for about 5 minutes and then beginning again in 10 minute intervals. This year, Saks collaborated on the 10-story tall display with luxury brand Dior for its show entitled Carousel of Dreams. It is the biggest in the show's history, and took 100 artisans to create through 10 months of planning. The installation synced to triumphant music has 300,000 LED lights. This year it's a wheel design inspired by the zodiac signs, complete with watercolor-style flowers and symbols of luck. And if you miss it before Christmas, don't worry: the display will be on full view until January 5.

How to see the Christmas Lights at Dyker Heights in Brooklyn

The houses in Dyker Heights in Brooklyn have become famous for their incredible displays in one condensed neighborhood. © Collage: TAG24/Lena Grotticelli The neighborhood of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn has become infamous for its rows of houses with over-the-top lighting displays. In other words: The hood is lit! This part of the city will make you feel like we're not in the Big Apple anymore (Toto), but in an electric suburban wonderland. If you're searching for the most impressive houses, look no further. The most condensed area of lights can be found from 83rd to 86th Streets between 11th and 13th Avenues and in the blocks between 10th and 11th Avenues. Many houses are done up by professional light riggers and cost tens of thousands of dollars each in personal electric bills for the season. Most of the houses in the area remain decorated through New Years Day. So grab a hot beverage from a food truck lining the local streets, and stroll to your heart's content.

Where to see the 5th Avenue holiday windows at Christmas

This year's holiday displays at Macy's (l.) and the Plaza Hotel (r.) are must-sees. © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli Want to hit the most lights and varied displays in one fell swoop? Wander along 5th Avenue from the world's largest Macy's at 34th Street all the way up to the start of Central Park at 59th. You'll pass classic luxury brands pulling out all the stops for their flagship storefronts and curated window displays, including Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Bergdorf Goodman’s (worth a glance inside), Zara, Coach, and more. At the end of the walk and at the park's start is Pulitzer Fountai, on the southeast corner of Central Park. Next to the Plaza Hotel – also worth a peek inside for an amazing lobby Christmas tree - the fountain itself is decked out in 5,000 feet of lights and hanging balls. There's more: have fun spotting the smaller light set-up dispersed on corners up and down the 5th Avenue route, making for the perfect photo ops.