New York City's famous Halloween parade takes on subversive political edge

New York, New York - New York 's Halloween parade brought out the ghouls and ghosts of the Big Apple on Thursday, with a subversive political theme on show in many costumes days before America picks its next president.

Attracting a crowd of tens of thousands, the parade revelers, many of whom wore costumes pillorying prominent politicians, sauntered through central Manhattan on an unseasonably mild evening.

Dozens of those marching wore cat costumes and carried signs referring to White House contender Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance and his 2021 comments describing childless women as "cat ladies."

"Not going back," "cat ladies," and "bodily autonomy" read some of the placards they held aloft, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Because of all of the anxiety we are feeling, to play cat is a good way of getting it all out," said one of the women marching sporting cat attire, Beth Haase (61), a psychiatrist who lived in the battleground state of Nevada.

Another crowd member sported a ginger wig and red "Make America Great Again" hat combination.

"At the end of the day, [the hat] is fun – but America needs something different," said Raphael, a 49-year-old business owner from Florida who declined to give his surname.

Nearby, three women sitting on the steps of an apartment building insisted the scruffy orange wig on their French bulldog, like that commonly seen at Trump rally, was apolitical.