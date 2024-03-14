St. Patrick's Day celebrations in NYC kick off early with Times Square Ball Drop!

New York, New York - New York City 's New Year's tradition comes early this year for a new holiday ahead of St. Patrick's Day!

Jameson Irish Whiskey even got the Times Square Ball to drop for their St. Patrick's Eve event, which will be hosted by comedians Colin Jost (l.) and Michael Che! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jamesonus & CINDY ORD/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

There are a lot of fantastic ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day in New York, but a Times Square Ball Drop is not usually the first thing that comes to mind.



The iconic Times Square Ball is usually a New Year's Eve affair, so what gives?

Well, we have Jameson Irish Whiskey to thank for the zaniness!

You see, St. Patty's is falling on a Sunday this year, and hangovers are less than ideal for those Monday morning work schedules.

That's why the Irish whiskey brand Jameson made up a new holiday to fall on Saturday that they're calling "St. Patrick's Eve."

Jameson even got the Times Square Ball to drop for the occasion! On Saturday, March 16, the Ball will drop at 8 PM – which is midnight in Ireland – with the kickoff event starting at 5 PM between 43rd and 44th Streets in NYC.

The St. Patrick's Eve "Rock" Drop – a nod to the phrase "on the rocks" – is being hosted by comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che! Festivities will include DJs, giveaways, and more fun surprises.

Grab a good view of the Ball Drop at a nearby bar, many of which have special discounts going on for the holiday.