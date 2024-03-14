St. Patrick's Day celebrations in NYC kick off early with Times Square Ball Drop!
New York, New York - New York City's New Year's tradition comes early this year for a new holiday ahead of St. Patrick's Day!
There are a lot of fantastic ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day in New York, but a Times Square Ball Drop is not usually the first thing that comes to mind.
The iconic Times Square Ball is usually a New Year's Eve affair, so what gives?
Well, we have Jameson Irish Whiskey to thank for the zaniness!
You see, St. Patty's is falling on a Sunday this year, and hangovers are less than ideal for those Monday morning work schedules.
That's why the Irish whiskey brand Jameson made up a new holiday to fall on Saturday that they're calling "St. Patrick's Eve."
Jameson even got the Times Square Ball to drop for the occasion! On Saturday, March 16, the Ball will drop at 8 PM – which is midnight in Ireland – with the kickoff event starting at 5 PM between 43rd and 44th Streets in NYC.
The St. Patrick's Eve "Rock" Drop – a nod to the phrase "on the rocks" – is being hosted by comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che! Festivities will include DJs, giveaways, and more fun surprises.
Grab a good view of the Ball Drop at a nearby bar, many of which have special discounts going on for the holiday.
What is St. Patrick's Day Eve, and why is it being celebrated this year?
"Our Must be a Jameson campaign honors a community anchored by their shared lighthearted spirit, so when Leap Year skipped over a Saturday St. Patrick's Day, we did exactly what a Jameson would do: we created a completely new holiday so people can start celebrating St. Patrick's Day a little early," Johan Radojewski, Jameson's VP of marketing, said in a press release.
So, yeah, it's totally a fake holiday... but who cares when it looks like so much fun?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jamesonus & CINDY ORD/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP