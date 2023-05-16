Banko Brown: Outrage grows after footage released in killing of Black trans activist

San Francisco, California - Surveillance footage has been released in the killing of Black trans community organizer Banko Brown by a security guard at a San Francisco Walgreens.

Protests erupted after the release of video footage of community organizer Banko Brown's killing at a Walgreens in San Francisco. © Screenshot/Twitter/@honeymahogany

Brown was just 24-years-old when he was tackled, punched, and then fatally shot by a security guard named Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony at a Walgreens drug store in San Francisco on April 27.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office released the graphic surveillance footage, published by the San Francisco Chronicle, on Monday – even as the office announced the security guard would not face charges.

The video shows Brown attempting to exit the store when Anthony blocks him, begins to shove him, and appears to punch him in the head multiple times.

Anthony then knocks Brown to the ground and holds him down as the latter tries to struggle for release.

Brown then gets up and walks toward the exit. He appears to turn around and say something to Anthony when the security guard pulls out his gun and fires the trigger, hitting Brown in the chest.