Black residents in Ohio shut down neo-Nazi demonstration and set fire to swastika flags

Cincinnati, Ohio - Residents of a historically Black community in Ohio recently put a stop to a White Supremacy demonstration taking place in their neighborhood.

According to CNN, about a dozen neo-Nazis and White Nationalists came together to hold a demonstration on Friday along a highway overpass between Lincoln Heights and Evendale, Ohio.

The group donned black clothing and red face masks, waving large swastika flags in the air.

They also hung signs and banners along the fence of the overpass, including one that read "America for the White Man."

Video caught by local news station WLWT shows residents of Lincoln Heights – a historically Black community with a long history of dealing with racism – confront the group on the overpass as police officers also arrive.

The demonstrators, who were reportedly armed with guns, proceeded to call the group the N-word repeatedly as they approached.

After what appeared to be a tense exchange, the demonstrators are seen hopping into a U-haul box truck and fleeing the scene.

In a viral clip shared around social media, locals are seen cheering as they set fire to a swastika flag after driving the neo-Nazis away.