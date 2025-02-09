Black residents in Ohio shut down neo-Nazi demonstration and set fire to swastika flags
Cincinnati, Ohio - Residents of a historically Black community in Ohio recently put a stop to a White Supremacy demonstration taking place in their neighborhood.
According to CNN, about a dozen neo-Nazis and White Nationalists came together to hold a demonstration on Friday along a highway overpass between Lincoln Heights and Evendale, Ohio.
The group donned black clothing and red face masks, waving large swastika flags in the air.
They also hung signs and banners along the fence of the overpass, including one that read "America for the White Man."
Video caught by local news station WLWT shows residents of Lincoln Heights – a historically Black community with a long history of dealing with racism – confront the group on the overpass as police officers also arrive.
The demonstrators, who were reportedly armed with guns, proceeded to call the group the N-word repeatedly as they approached.
After what appeared to be a tense exchange, the demonstrators are seen hopping into a U-haul box truck and fleeing the scene.
In a viral clip shared around social media, locals are seen cheering as they set fire to a swastika flag after driving the neo-Nazis away.
No arrests have been made in Cincinnati White Supremacy clash
Following the incident, residents and social media users have been criticizing local police for allowing the hateful rally to take place. In a statement, the Evendale police argued the protest took place "on sidewalks designed for pedestrian travel," and was "not unlawful."
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval said the "shocking and disgusting" demonstrations have "no place" in the region, adding, "This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for."
Some on social media have suggested the demonstration was put on by the Sunlight Hate Club, a newly formed neo-Nazi group that recently got attention when they were detained by police after demonstrating in Columbus. Upon release, they claimed that they were the victims of aggressive counterprotesters.
Many critics have suggested that the rise in public activity seen across the country from groups like the Sunlight Hate Club is attributed to President Donald Trump's reelection, which has emboldened such groups.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@malteseherald & @MRSimpluto1