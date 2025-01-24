Musk spews slew of Nazi-themed puns on X amid fallout from fascist salute

Austin, Texas - Amid widespread outrage after his Sieg Heil salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration party, Elon Musk doubled down by dabbling in some Nazi-themed "humor" on X.

Elon Musk posted a series of Nazi-themed "jokes" and puns on X amid the fallout from his fascist salute at Donald Trump's inauguration. © REUTERS

Fresh off of his scandalous gesture at the Capital One Arena, where he delivered multiple fascist-style salutes on stage, Musk on Thursday decided to roll out some cringe-inducing puns inspired by infamous Nazi figures in a post on X.

"Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations!" was one of his attempts at making light of the backlash.

Other "jokes" included in the post were "His pronouns would've been He/Himmler!" and "Some people will Goebbels anything down!"

The responses came thick and fast, with even the ADL – which previously bent over backwards to defend his actions at Trump's inauguration event – offering some mild criticism.

"We've said it hundreds of times before and we will say it again: the Holocaust was a singularly evil event, and it is inappropriate and offensive to make light of it," CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on X. "@elonmusk, the Holocaust is not a joke."

The head of the American Jewish Committee also chimed in, saying: "Wordplay about Nazis isn't funny. It isn't clever. And it's dangerous."

Musk has tried to shake off anger at his gesture as nothing more than "dirty tricks" deployed by detractors.