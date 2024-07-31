Christopher Dunn finally freed after Missouri murder conviction overturned
St. Louis, Missouri - Christopher Dunn, who spent more than three decades behind bars on a now-overturned murder conviction, has finally reunited with his wife as a free man after the Missouri attorney general sought to block his release.
"St. Louis, we did it," Dunn said in emotional scenes Tuesday outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, alongside his wife, Kira, and mother, Martha.
The 52-year-old earlier saw his conviction overturned on July 22 following evidence of actual innocence in the 1990 shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers, with St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser ordering his immediate release.
Dunn had locked up for 34 years behind bars on now-vacated first-degree murder charges.
Two boys at the scene who identified him as the shooter have since recanted as adults, citing coercion by prosecutors and police. There was no DNA evidence to tie Dunn to the murder.
Despite the ruling and evidence of innocence, Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey fought Dunn's release, and the state Supreme Court stepped in to block his freedom.
Christopher Dunn's legal team laments "additional days and moments stolen"
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted the emergency stay on Sengheiser's order and said the charges needed to be formally dropped in order to enable Dunn to walk free.
Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore quickly complied, ending the torturous delay in Dunn's long-awaited release.
"We are thrilled that Chris will finally be reunited with his family after 34 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. We look forward to supporting Chris as he rebuilds his life. But our joy in welcoming Chris home is tempered by the additional days and moments stolen from him by this week’s proceedings," Dunn's legal team said in a statement.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from all corners of the country over the past few days. As we all observed, that was not justice."
The Midwest Innocence Project has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Dunn as he reenters society a free man.
