Christopher Dunn finally freed after Missouri murder conviction overturned

St. Louis, Missouri - Christopher Dunn, who spent more than three decades behind bars on a now-overturned murder conviction, has finally reunited with his wife as a free man after the Missouri attorney general sought to block his release.

Christopher Dunn is finally a free man after spending 34 years in prison on a now-vacated murder conviction. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Midwest Innocence Project

"St. Louis, we did it," Dunn said in emotional scenes Tuesday outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, alongside his wife, Kira, and mother, Martha.

The 52-year-old earlier saw his conviction overturned on July 22 following evidence of actual innocence in the 1990 shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers, with St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser ordering his immediate release.

Dunn had locked up for 34 years behind bars on now-vacated first-degree murder charges.

Two boys at the scene who identified him as the shooter have since recanted as adults, citing coercion by prosecutors and police. There was no DNA evidence to tie Dunn to the murder.

Despite the ruling and evidence of innocence, Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey fought Dunn's release, and the state Supreme Court stepped in to block his freedom.