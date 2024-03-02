Elijah McClain: Paramedic jailed over Black man's killing during arrest

Aurora, Colorado - One of two paramedics who injected a young Black man with ketamine as he was put in a chokehold by police was jailed for five years on Friday.

Peter Cichuniec had been convicted in December of criminally negligent homicide and unlawful administration of drugs over the death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed 23-year-old who died several days after a struggle with police in Colorado.

He had suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance in the moments after his forceful arrest.

The episode unfolded in August 2019 when police in the city of Aurora responded to reports of a "suspicious" Black male "acting weird" in the street and wearing a ski mask. McClain's family later told media he had been out buying iced tea, and often wore the mask to stay warm because he suffered from anemia.

One officer said McClain, who was unarmed, had reached for another officer's gun. No evidence was produced to support this claim. They grappled with him and while they were restraining him, Cichuniec and fellow paramedic Jeremy Cooper injected him with ketamine.

During the trial, the paramedics' lawyers argued that their clients had simply followed protocol in administering a drug approved in Colorado for people in an "agitated state."

Prosecutors countered they had ignored their training in handling distressed patients, and that there was "no medical purpose" in administering it.

Cichuniec and Cooper injected McClain while he was in handcuffs and after he pleaded with officers, giving a dose of ketamine reportedly enough to knock out a 200-pound person, though McClain only weighed 143 pounds. They then allegedly failed to check his vital signs or monitor his condition.