Former Voice of America employee charged for death threats against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Washington DC - A former employee for the broadcast outlet Voice of America is facing serious charges for allegedly threatening the life of Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene .

Seth Jason, a former employee of Voice of America, was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening the life of politician Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) for years. © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Seth Jason of Edgewater, Maryland, was arrested on Thursday morning by US Capitol Police in Washington, DC, and the Anne Arundel Police Department.

Between October 11, 2023, and January 21, 2025, Jason allegedly "made threatening calls" to Greene's District Offices in Dalton and Rome.

An investigation found the calls "were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had worked as a longtime employee."

"In eight calls made over fifteen months, Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Rep. Greene, her staff, and their families," the statement claimed.

Court records reveal Jason is now facing charges of influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment. If convicted, he could face more than 10 years in federal prison.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jeanine Pirro, the interim attorney for the District of Columbia, made it clear such behavior will not be tolerated.

"You threaten a public official, and you face the full force of the law crushing down on you," Pirro said. "There will be no mercy and no excuses."