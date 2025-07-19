Former Voice of America employee charged for death threats against Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington DC - A former employee for the broadcast outlet Voice of America is facing serious charges for allegedly threatening the life of Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Seth Jason of Edgewater, Maryland, was arrested on Thursday morning by US Capitol Police in Washington, DC, and the Anne Arundel Police Department.
Between October 11, 2023, and January 21, 2025, Jason allegedly "made threatening calls" to Greene's District Offices in Dalton and Rome.
An investigation found the calls "were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had worked as a longtime employee."
"In eight calls made over fifteen months, Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Rep. Greene, her staff, and their families," the statement claimed.
Court records reveal Jason is now facing charges of influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment. If convicted, he could face more than 10 years in federal prison.
During a press conference on Thursday, Jeanine Pirro, the interim attorney for the District of Columbia, made it clear such behavior will not be tolerated.
"You threaten a public official, and you face the full force of the law crushing down on you," Pirro said. "There will be no mercy and no excuses."
Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene's war on public media
Jason's alleged phone calls took place before President Donald Trump was re-elected earlier this year. Since taking office, Trump has overseen an effort to dismantle of Voice of America, which is funded by the government, and has vowed to relaunch it to run content from the far-right One America News Network.
Greene is one of Trump's most ardent and loyal MAGA allies in Congress and has recently been leading her own effort to see government funding be cut from NPR and PBS, as she and other Republicans claim they are spreading "wokeness" and left-wing propaganda.
This isn't the first time Greene has faced threats, as a Georgia man was arrested last year for calling her Washington DC office, and telling her staff that he planned to "murder" the congresswoman and her family.
Cover photo: JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP