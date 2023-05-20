Jordan Neely: Al Sharpton delivers eulogy as calls for justice continue

New York, New York - Civil rights activist Al Sharpton gave a eulogy Friday at the funeral for Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was killed after he was put into a chokehold by a Marine veteran on the New York City subway earlier this month.

In front of hundreds of mourners including Neely's family and New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sharpton led a public outpouring of grief for Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train.

Neely, Sharpton said, had been "choked most of his adult life."

"He is an example of how you're choking the homeless, you're choking the mentally ill," he told those gathered at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.

Neely's death on May 1, which was caught on camera, has launched a reckoning on healthcare and public safety in New York.

It brought into sharp focus two burning issues in the city – mental health issues among those living on the streets, and residents' fears for their safety on the underground.

The video showed Neely on the ground of a subway train as Penny is seen holding him around the neck for several minutes in front of a few onlookers.