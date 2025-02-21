Malcolm X's family demands answers 60 years after his assassination

New York, New York - The question of what really happened on February 21, 1965, when civil rights leader Malcolm X was struck down in a hail of bullets in New York City, has haunted Americans for decades.

Attorney Ben Crump (L), Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz (C,) and special advisor to the Shabazz Center Ron Baldwin (R) address the press calling for the declassification of documents of Malcolm X, during the 60th anniversary of his assassination, in Harlem, New York on Friday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Sixty years after the brutal slaying of the fiery civil rights icon, the killing has been thrust into the spotlight once again as his family raises demands for the "truth."

A vigil is being held Friday in memory of the "Black Power" pioneer, 60 years to the day after his death, to mark his social justice legacy.

It is being staged at the Shabazz Center, the memorial and educational trust set up in the former Harlem ballroom where Malcolm X was shot at the age of 39.

He was gunned down at the height of his influence and within months of the passage of federal legislation that effectively abolished racial segregation.

His heirs and admirers want to know who ordered the murder, how it could have happened in a public meeting, and whether authorities had advance knowledge of threats against the man who had been a galvanizing spokesman for the Black nationalist Nation of Islam.

In their pursuit of answers, Malcolm X's relatives are suing law enforcement and federal agencies, alleging complicity in the killing.

The family, which is demanding $100 million in damages, claims they have new bombshell evidence against the New York police, the CIA, and others which they will present when the case gets underway in March.

"We are looking for a long-awaited truth after 60 years," said Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's daughters.

Malcolm X, also known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, was killed in front of his wife and daughters when several shooters peppered him with 21 bullets as he addressed a meeting of the Organization of Afro-American Unity, which he had formed as a rival to the Nation of Islam.

Malcolm X had fallen out with the Nation of Islam and the three men arrested – one detained on the scene and two others arrested later – were linked to that group.