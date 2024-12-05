Memphis cops systematically violate Black people's rights, probe into killing of Tyre Nichols finds

Memphis, Tennessee - Nearly two years after the brutal police killing of Tyre Nichols, the Justice Department concluded that Memphis cops systematically use "excessive force" and discriminate against Black people .

The investigation, known as a "pattern or practice" inquiry, followed the horrific killing of 29--year-old Nichols during a traffic stop.

It found that Memphis police conduct unlawful stops and searches, discriminate against people with behavioral disorders, and revealed "serious concerns" about how police treat children.

The investigation also identified deficiencies in "policy, training, supervision, and accountability."

"The people of Memphis deserve a police department and city that protects their civil and constitutional rights, garners trust and keeps them safe," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

The DOJ will conduct outreach to Memphis community members for input on how to address the reforms.

Nichols was brutally beaten by Memphis cops during a traffic stop on January 7, 2023, and died three days later from his injuries in hospital. The case sparked protests and reignited the debate over racist police brutality in the US.

Five officers were charged with civil rights violations. Two of them pleaded guilty to felony civil rights charges, while three more – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith – were convicted by a jury of witness-tampering, as well as making false and misleading statements as the beating was under investigation.

Haley was also found guilty of violating his Nichols' civil rights causing bodily injury.