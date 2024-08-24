Roger Fortson: Florida deputy who fatally shot Black US airman charged

Fort Walton Beach, Florida - The Florida sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a Black US Air Force serviceman earlier this year has been charged with manslaughter, the state attorney general said Friday.

The mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson (c.) speaks about the police killing of her son alongside attorney Ben Crump (r.). © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Okaloosa County Deputy Eddie Duran had been dispatched to the apartment complex where airman Roger Fortson lived on May 3 to respond to reports of an "in-progress physical disturbance," according to the sheriff's office.



Police entered the wrong apartment. The 23-year-old Fortson, a licensed gun owner who was alone at the time, answered the door holding a handgun that was pointing at the ground.

Fortson, who was on FaceTime with his girlfriend, a nurse, when the encounter took place, was immediately shot six times by the deputy.

Duran, who was fired from the sheriff's office after the incident, is facing a sentence of 30 years if convicted, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said.

"The former deputy confirmed Mr. Fortson did not physically resist him in any way, and the investigation concluded that Mr. Forston did not point the gun in the former deputy's direction," the sheriff's office previously said.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Fortson's family, said the charges marked "the first step toward justice."

"Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life," he added.