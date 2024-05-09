Black airman killed by police entering wrong apartment as lawyer slams "excessive" force

Washington DC - A Black airman in the US Air Force was shot and killed in an "excessive" use of force by a Florida sheriff's deputy who burst into the wrong apartment, a lawyer retained by his family said Thursday.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump (pictured), who has represented the families of other African American victims of police violence, demanded a full investigation into the May 3 death of Roger Fortson. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of other African American victims of police violence, demanded a full investigation into the May 3 death of Roger Fortson.



Sheriff Eric Aden of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was responding to reports of a "disturbance in progress" when the shooting occurred.

But Crump, at a press conference, said, "It wasn't Roger's apartment that had a disturbance."

"He was in his apartment, his sanctuary, his castle, where he had every right to be, and they forcefully entered into his apartment," Crump said, in an "excessive" use of force.

Crump said the 23-year-old Fortson was on FaceTime with his girlfriend, a nurse, when the shooting took place.