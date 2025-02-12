Sonya Massey: Settlement reached over police killing of Black woman who called 911

Washington DC - The family of a Black woman shot dead in her home by a police officer in Illinois has reached a $10 million settlement with the local sheriff's department and county board.

Sonya Massey, a mother of two, was killed by a sheriff's deputy last July in a case that drew national attention. © Handout / Illinois State Police / AFP

Sonya Massey (36), a mother of two, was killed by a sheriff's deputy last July in a case that drew national attention and prompted then-President Joe Biden to say she "should be alive today."

Massey, who had received treatment in the past for mental health issues, called the 911 emergency line to report a possible intruder in her home, and two Sangamon County sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after midnight.

Police body camera footage showed Massey talking to the officers and searching through her purse after they asked her for identification.

Sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson then asked her to check on a pot of boiling water on the stove, saying, "We don't need a fire while we're here."

When Grayson stepped back into the living room, Massey asked why, and he responded with a laugh: "Away from your hot steaming water."

Holding the pot, Massey calmly responded, "Oh, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" – prompting the deputy to draw his weapon and say: "You better f**king not. I swear to God I'll f**king shoot you in your f**king face."

Apologizing, Massey crouched behind a counter as the officer screamed, "Drop the f**king pot," and fired three shots, killing Massey with a bullet to the face.

The Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement with Massey's estate at a meeting on Tuesday.