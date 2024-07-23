Illinois sheriff's deputy kills Black woman as horrific footage sparks national outrage

Springfield, Illinois - Horrific footage of an Illinois sheriff's deputy fatally shooting a Springfield woman in the face has caused widespread shock and anger at the latest case of deadly police violence against Black people .

Bodycam footage of Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson shooting Springfield resident Sonya Massey in her home has caused widespread outrage. © via REUTERS

Bodycam footage of the July 6 incident released Monday shows Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson killing 36-year-old Sonya Massey, who had called the cops in fearing a possible break-in at her home.

Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman reportedly suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, had a pot of water boiling on the stove at the time Grayson and his colleagues entered her kitchen.

In the video, Grayson orders her to put the pot away before stepping back. Massey asks him where he is going, to which Grayson responds, "Away from your hot steaming water."

"Away from the hot steaming water?" Massey retorts, before adding mildly: "Oh, I'll rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Grayson immediately draws his gun and shouts: "You better fucking not, I swear to God I’ll fucking shoot you right in your f***ing face" as Massey drops behind a counter saying, "I'm sorry!".

The deputy then fires three shots, hitting her below the eye.

"That's a headshot. She's done," he says. Massey was later pronounced dead at a hospital.