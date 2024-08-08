Sonya Massey: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls for consequences for fatal shooting

Chicago, Illinois - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has called for the resignation of the sheriff whose deputy fatally shot Sonya Massey, reigniting Black Lives Matter protests against racism in law enforcement.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (r.) has called for the resignation of Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell following the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey. © Collage: REUTERS

"He has failed to explain how he ended up hiring this deputy sheriff who has been fired from other departments," Pritzker said of Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell during a Wednesday press conference.

"He failed to put forward reforms that clearly need to be made, training and other reforms, and still has failed to meet with the Massey family."

Campbell's deputy Sean Grayson on July 6 shot and killed a 36-year-old Black woman named Sonya Massey, who had called 911 fearing a possible break-in at her home. The officer opened fire when Massey went to remove a pot of boiling water from her stove.

Grayson has since been fired and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct.

The deputy was hired despite a history of drunk driving arrests. He remained on duty even though a March 2023 psychological evaluation determined: "He knows he can move too fast at times. He needs to slow down to make good decisions."

"It's the sheriff's job to make people feel safe, and he's done the opposite of that by not answering questions, by going to a church and beginning his remarks by saying 'I'm not resigning,' like as if that's the first thing people want to hear," Pritzker told reporters. "I think he's the one playing politics. It's time for him to go."