Adam Schiff hit with censure by Republicans over Trump investigations

Washington DC - California Representative Adam Schiff was censured by Republican colleagues Wednesday night over his role in the investigation into Donald Trump 's possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

California Representative Adam Schiff was censured by the US House in a 213-209 party-line vote. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The House 213-209 along party lines to censure Schiff for allegedly misleading the American people during his time as chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment trial.

The resolution claims that Schiff held important positions during the Trump presidency and "abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia."

The measure was first introduced by GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida. Enough Republicans joined Democrats in blocking it last week, until a provision was removed that would have fined Schiff $16 million if the House Ethics Committee determined he had lied.

Schiff was an outspoken critic of the former president during the 2017 House and Justice Department investigations into Trump's alleged ties to Russia, but he did not initiate either. In fact, the House probe was started by Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Arizona, then chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Both investigations found that Russia had intervened in the 2016 election but did not uncover evidence that Trump was involved in a criminal conspiracy.