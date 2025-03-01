Andrew Cuomo confirms comeback with New York City mayor bid

New York, New York - Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially launched his political comeback with his candidacy for New York City mayor.

In a 17-minute video shared via social media on Friday, Cuomo announced his mayoral bid while declaring that the "city is in crisis."

"You feel it when you walk down the street and try not to make eye contact with a mentally ill homeless person, or when the anxiety rises up in your chest as you're walking down the subway," he said.

Cuomo is looking to unseat incumbent Eric Adams, who is facing mounting calls to resign after an alleged quid-pro-quo with the Trump administration to have the corruption charges against him dropped.

The 67-year-old did not mention Adams by name in the video but condemned the "failed Democratic leadership" as he listed the problems he sees as plaguing the Big Apple.

But Cuomo has faced plenty of scandals of his own, as his 2021 departure from politics was sparked by multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, and his administration was accused of intentionally understating Covid-19 deaths at nursing homes amid the pandemic.