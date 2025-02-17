New York city council calls on Mayor Eric Adams to resign

New York, New York - The head of New York's city council on Monday called for the resignation of Mayor Eric Adams, days after the Justice Department moved to dismiss a corruption case against him.

Adams, who pleaded not guilty in September to charges of fraud and bribery, has denied allegations he asked for the case to be dropped in exchange for enforcing President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration agenda.

The Democratic mayor has been under pressure on a number of fronts, with some members of his own party criticizing him for cooperating with Trump.

On Monday, four deputy mayors for the city of New York indicated they would be resigning, plunging local politics into further chaos.

"With the resignation of deputy mayors, it has become clear that Mayor Adams has now lost the confidence and trust of his own staff, his colleagues in government, and New Yorkers," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (no relation to the mayor) said in a statement.

"He now must prioritize New York City and New Yorkers, step aside and resign."

The four resigning deputy mayors cited the "extraordinary events" of recent weeks as a reason for their departure, The New York Times reported, citing a letter issued by the officials.