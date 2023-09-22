AOC slams far-right hypocrisy over Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal

Washington DC - New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared her reaction to her fellow politician Lauren Boebert's recent theater controversy .

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) recently called out the hypocrisy of the far-right in reaction to Lauren Boebert's recent theater scandal. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

AOC shared a brief clip to social media on Thursday that revealed her thoughts on Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal.

"All I gotta say is I can't go out to lunch in Florida in my free time, not doing anything, just eating outside, and it's wall-to-wall Fox News coverage," the congresswoman explains.

"And then," she adds, "you have a member of Congress engaging in sexually lewd acts in a public theater, and they got nothing to say."

On September 10, Boebert attended a show at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, with a date. The two were later kicked out by security for allegedly "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance."

Surveillance video of the incident was eventually released, which also captured Boebert and her date groping each other during the show.

"I danced to Phoenix once in college, and it was like all over the place," AOC continued. "But putting on a whole show of their own at Beetlejuice, and there's nothing? I'm just saying, be consistent. That's all I'm asking for - equal treatment."