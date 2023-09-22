AOC slams far-right hypocrisy over Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal
Washington DC - New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared her reaction to her fellow politician Lauren Boebert's recent theater controversy.
AOC shared a brief clip to social media on Thursday that revealed her thoughts on Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal.
"All I gotta say is I can't go out to lunch in Florida in my free time, not doing anything, just eating outside, and it's wall-to-wall Fox News coverage," the congresswoman explains.
"And then," she adds, "you have a member of Congress engaging in sexually lewd acts in a public theater, and they got nothing to say."
On September 10, Boebert attended a show at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, with a date. The two were later kicked out by security for allegedly "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance."
Surveillance video of the incident was eventually released, which also captured Boebert and her date groping each other during the show.
"I danced to Phoenix once in college, and it was like all over the place," AOC continued. "But putting on a whole show of their own at Beetlejuice, and there's nothing? I'm just saying, be consistent. That's all I'm asking for - equal treatment."
Lauren Boebert has been criticized by both sides of the political aisle
AOC isn't the only person critical of Boebert's actions, as she has also been blasted by a handful of prominent conservatives, including Ann Coulter, who called her a "totally embarrassing bimbo."
One of the biggest criticisms Boebert faces is her apparent hypocrisy. As a lawmaker who regularly pushes the ideas of family and Christian values that conservatives regularly identify with, many are arguing that she may not uphold those ideas.
Though Boebert has released an apology for the incident, she has evaded addressing the allegations that she and her date were groping each other and vaping during the show.
