Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers stern message to House Republicans

Washington DC - US Attorney General Merrick Garland took to the House floor to send a stern message to Republican members of Congress about his prosecutorial duties.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed House Republicans during a congressional meeting on Wednesday for their aggressive partisan attacks. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, Garland went before the House Judiciary Committee during a scheduled hearing on Wednesday, where Republican members of the panel are expected to question him regarding the recently launched impeachment probe into President Joe Biden.

"I am not the president's lawyer," Garland stated. "I will also add that I am not Congress's prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people."

Garland spoke in reference to claims that federal law enforcement has been pursuing specific criminal cases, such as the multiple indictments against former President Donald Trump, at the direction of Biden.

"Our job is to uphold the rule of law. That means we apply the same laws to everyone," he noted.