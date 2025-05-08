Obama congratulates "fellow Chicagoan" Robert Prevost on becoming pope

Washington DC - Former P resident Barack Obama congratulated his "fellow Chicagoan" Robert Francis Prevost on Thursday on his historic election as the first pope from the US.

"Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," Obama said in a message on X.

"This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith," he said.

Former President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, also took to X to send his best wishes to the new pontiff, who has chosen the papal name Leo XIV.

"Habemus papam – May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois," Biden said. "Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success."

Current President Donald Trump also congratulated the new pontiff, calling his election "a great honor" for the US.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," he wrote.