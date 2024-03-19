Bernie Sanders' 32-hour workweek bill gets big boost as new poll shows what Americans think

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders' effort to enact a 32-hour workweek has gotten a big boost from new polling data.

Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced popular legislation to reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Sanders introduced legislation last week to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week over four years – without a reduction in pay.

Data for Progress has since released survey results showing that the measure is overwhelmingly popular with a majority of Americans.

Of the 1,196 respondents, 57% said the US should "move to a 32-hour workweek, because it will reduce stress levels and allow Americans to enjoy a better quality of life."

The difference was even more pronounced among respondents who identified as Democrats, 69% of whom supported a 32-hour workweek.

Meanwhile, 58% of Independent and third-party voters and 44% of Republicans were in favor of the change.