Bernie Sanders addresses third-party speculation amid scathing criticism of Democrats

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders in a new interview addressed speculation that he may be considering forming a third party in the aftermath of the 2024 election.

Senator Bernie Sanders has called for campaign finance reform and greater support for working-class candidates after Democrats' 2024 election loss. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In an interview published on Tuesday in The Nation, journalist John Nichols asked Sanders whether he is thinking of creating a third party or new political grouping, to which the senator responded, "Not right now, no."

"[F]irst of all, we need strong working-class candidates who are prepared to run on working-class issues. That's number one," added the Vermont independent, who caucuses with Democrats.

"Number two, where people can run in the Democratic primary and win, that's fine. Where it is more advantageous to run as an independent, outside of the Democratic primary process, we should do that, as well."

Sanders insisted a winning strategy also requires getting big money out of politics.

"The very first demand has got to be to get super PACS – AIPAC[-aligned groups] and other super PACS – out of Democratic primaries," he said.

"And if the Democratic leadership is not prepared to do that, if it is not prepared to take steps to assure that billionaires do not dominate the Democratic primary process, you know where they are coming from. And that is not acceptable."